Our mission at Lewis Family Farm is to produce premium Wangus beef and nourishing tallow-based goods ethically and sustainably. We also offer handcrafted products and seasonal vegetables, fostering a connection between our land and those who appreciate natural goodness. .
Ethically sourced from our well-cared-for animals, we utilize every aspect to create a diverse range of products. From soothing balms and luxurious body butter to pure handmade soaps and ethical dog treats, our products are meticulously crafted, promoting healthy and hydrated skin while embracing the ethical use of animals to create a diverse range of quality offerings.
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
Appomattox, Virginia, United States
Mon
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Tue
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Wed
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Thu
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Fri
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Sat
Closed
Sun
Closed
